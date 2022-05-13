Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 335.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,082.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 279,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100,186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000.

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

