Capital Analysts LLC Invests $50,000 in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLVM opened at $44.54 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

