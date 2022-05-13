Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($71.26) to GBX 5,730 ($70.64) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

