Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,514,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

