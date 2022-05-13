Capital Analysts LLC Sells 264 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.16. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $162.04.

