Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

