Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $107.79 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $115.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.