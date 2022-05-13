Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 14,307 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,060,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $17.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.50. 40,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

