Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Dover by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dover by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $128.31 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

