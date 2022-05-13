Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $7.29 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after acquiring an additional 583,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.71.

FLT traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.71. 16,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.