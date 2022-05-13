Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 5,228 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.41 on Friday, hitting $335.07. The company had a trading volume of 70,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.20 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

