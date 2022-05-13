Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Boosted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,063 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2,343.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 574,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 198,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5,954.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 63,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. 54,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

