Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. 2,235,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,050. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

