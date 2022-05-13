CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,401,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 10.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

CTRE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 26,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 212.13 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,375.00%.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.