Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,462. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 111,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

