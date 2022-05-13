CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 502.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Airbnb by 39.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 361,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

