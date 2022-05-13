CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 328 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 328 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 367,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,488,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.68.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

