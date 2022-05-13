CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 365 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,515 shares of company stock worth $68,785,682 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.43.

Chevron stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.28. The stock had a trading volume of 265,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,471. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

