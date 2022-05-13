CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $27,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,663. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.13 and a 200 day moving average of $325.37.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,257 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

