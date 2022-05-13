CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $36,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 137,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 30,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 952,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 93,613 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 214,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.