CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 718,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,196,798. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

