CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after acquiring an additional 108,291 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.78.

NYSE:W traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.39. 160,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.37. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

