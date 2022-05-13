CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 45.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. Barclays downgraded Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

