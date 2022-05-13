Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. 27,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902. Cascades has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

