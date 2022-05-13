Cat Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,907.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Cat Token has a market cap of $752,963.49 and $14,907.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00235427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016961 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003111 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

