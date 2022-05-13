Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,145 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,349,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,170,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,496,000 after purchasing an additional 596,234 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,949,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095,174. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.