Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 0.9% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,851,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,225. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

