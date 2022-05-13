Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.42. 572,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day moving average is $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $136.31 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

