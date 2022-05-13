Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 835.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded up $41.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $769.59. 30,659,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,996,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $940.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $983.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $797.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $956.97.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.