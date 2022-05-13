Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool stock traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.16. 338,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,115. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $377.52 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

