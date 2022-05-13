Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 14,269 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. 2,784,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

