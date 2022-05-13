Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,932 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $282,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

FITB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $35.97. 5,414,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,964. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

