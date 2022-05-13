Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,305 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of EnLink Midstream worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,909. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

