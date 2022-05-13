CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 40.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,348 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

