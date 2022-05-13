CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.13.

CCL.B stock traded up C$3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.35. 313,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,518. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$53.36 and a 12 month high of C$75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.43.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Douglas W. Muzyka bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856. Also, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

