Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) to report $22.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. Cellectis posted sales of $27.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $113.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $144.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.60 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $152.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLLS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.17. 140,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,530. The firm has a market cap of $144.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

