Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Tops $52.43 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $52.43 million and approximately $258,983.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00540267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037489 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.98 or 1.98749373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

