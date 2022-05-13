Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 9.7%

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEUGet Rating) were down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 219,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 219,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

