Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CNTY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 33.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

