Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,078 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 282,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 442,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,258. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

