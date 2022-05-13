CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CESDF. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,515. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

