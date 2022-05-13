CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,844,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,856,616. The company has a market capitalization of $178.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

