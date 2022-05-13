ChainX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $829,781.00 (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002636 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and $829,781.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00527359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00036934 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,906.25 or 1.95416604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

