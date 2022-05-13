Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151,820 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Tractor Supply worth $162,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

