Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $176.65 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,571 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $176,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Catalent stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

