Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $269.17 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 5.52% of John Bean Technologies worth $269,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 163.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 367.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBT traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.64. 1,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,455. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.