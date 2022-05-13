Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $364.65 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,151 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Workday worth $364,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 31,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 629.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,719.20 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

