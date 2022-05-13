Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,724 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $141,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $17.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.40 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

