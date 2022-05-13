Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 706,040 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,040 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.73% of Anaplan worth $184,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $356,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 357.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $63.98. 248,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

