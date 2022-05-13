Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,205 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Okta worth $209,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $9.03 on Friday, reaching $96.72. 70,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,904. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.45. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.